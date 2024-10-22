Special CBI Court To Handle Assam Online Trading Scam Cases

Two cases pertaining to the scams are registered at the Dibrugarh Sadar police station numbered 352/24, 354/24. Those arrested under these two cases, namely, actress-influencer Sumi Borah, her husband Tarkik Borah, his brother Amlan Borah, self-proclaimed industrialist Bishal Phukan, and Ranjit Kakati, will now be brought to Guwahati. They will be lodged at the Central Jail in Guwahati.