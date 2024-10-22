Special CBI Court To Handle Assam Online Trading Scam Cases

The cases related to online trading scams in Assam will now be dealt by a special CBI court after the Dibrugarh district and sessions court on Tuesday assented to the bureau's request.
This comes after the handing over of the investigation into the trading scams to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).
Two cases pertaining to the scams are registered at the Dibrugarh Sadar police station numbered 352/24, 354/24. Those arrested under these two cases, namely, actress-influencer Sumi Borah, her husband Tarkik Borah, his brother Amlan Borah, self-proclaimed industrialist Bishal Phukan, and Ranjit Kakati, will now be brought to Guwahati. They will be lodged at the Central Jail in Guwahati.
Earlier, the CBI filed six FIRs related to a series of online trading scams across Assam. The cases were filed before a special CBI court.
Apart from Sumi Borah and Tarkik Borah, the FIRs named several other individuals involved in the numerous scams that were unearthed across the state.
The cases filed were numbered: RC 221 2024 E 0013, RC 221 2024 E 0014, RC 221 2024 E 0015, RC 221 2024 E 0016, RC 221 2024 E 0017, and RC 221 2024 E 0018, and charges were framed under the Banning of Unregulated Deposits Schemes Act, 2019, against the accused.
Additionally, the CBI also framed charges under the BNS and IPC against them. Assam police had submitted information related to as many as 36 cases to the CBI for probe, of which six cases were filed before the court.