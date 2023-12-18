CBI Chief Praveen Sood Arrives in Guwahati to Review Manipur Violence Cases

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) chief Praveen Sood on Monday landed at the Guwahati LGBI Airport at around 9.15 am and accordingly headed towards the office of the Deputy Inspector General of Police (Guwahati Range) CBI at Gorchuk locality.
According to reports, the CBI chief is likely to review the development made by the Special Investigation Teams (SITs) under DIG-rank officers to investigate six cases of violence in Manipur referred to it by the state government of Manipur.
A few reliable sources also informed that he may also look over the development of the nine people who had been charge-sheeted before a special CBI court in Guwahati in connection to the killing of Naga woman during ethnic violence in Manipur.
This move is in compliance with the directions of the Supreme Court of India.
Earlier, a special CBI team led by Sood arrived in Manipur last September 27 to speed up the inquiry into the alleged murder of the two Meitei students.
It is to be noted that tensions had risen following conflicts last September 26 between protestors, police, and Rapid Action Force soldiers, which resulted in multiple injuries. Protesters have flocked to the streets, demanding justice for the students who were kidnapped and murdered.
The CBI Director will subsequently travel to Manipur on a special flight with a team of specialists before returning to Guwahati in the late afternoon hours today, as per the sources.
He will subsequently return to New Delhi in the evening.
Earlier, two top police officials from the state have been designated by the Assam police to assist the Government of Manipur in probing the cases pertaining to the Manipur violence.
According to a governor’s notification, Superintendent of Police, Lakhimpur, IPS Anand Mishra (RR-2011) and Superintendent of Police (Border-II) APS Randeep Kumar Baruah (DR-1993) are placed at the disposal of the Government of Manipur to take charge of the SITs constituted for Manipur incidents with immediate effect.