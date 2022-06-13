CBI Conducts Raids In Several Parts Of Guwahati

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) late on Sunday evening conducted operations in Guwahati in Assam.

The operation was undertaken by a special CBI team that came in from Delhi from yesterday.

A businessman was detained in the operation undertaken by the CBI in the Zoo Road area of Guwahati.

He was detained on charges of irregularities in road construction works undertaken of the national highway in Arunachal Pradesh.

The detained businessman will be presented in front of a special court and then will be taken into custody, according to reports.

Apart from Zoo Road, the CBI raids will continue in several parts of the city, reports added.

Many others have been detained for questioning by the central probing agency.