CBI Files Chargesheet Against Top NF Railway Official

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday filed a chargesheet against a top official of the Northeast Frontier Railways following investigations in a disproportionate assets case.
According to a statement by the investigating agency, the chargesheet was filed against the then Deputy Chief Engineer (Survey/Construction) of Northeast Frontier Railways in Guwahati's Maligaon.
The CBI mentioned that a case had been registered on November 30, 2021 against the accused on the allegations of possessing assets disproportionate to his known sources of income.
The CBI's investigation revealed that during the period from January 1, 2013 to December 31, 2019, "the accused had amassed assets disproportionate to his known source of income to the tune of Rs 2,15,28,395 approximately, and percentage of disproportionate assets came to around 89.96 per cent."
Moreover, the notification from CBI also said that searches were carried out earlier at two places in Jorhat and Guwahati at the premises of the accused leading to the recovery of documents related to immovable properties, locker keys, etc.
The chargesheet was filed after a through investigation into the case by the central probing body.