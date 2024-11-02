DB Stock Scam: CBI, IT Dept, SEBI to Interrogate Fraudster Dipankar Barman

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), along with the Income Tax Department and SEBI, is set to interrogate Dipankar Barman in connection with the ongoing investigation into the DB Stock trading scam. Despite confirming the flow of black money related to hawala transactions, the police have yet to establish any clear links.
Investors who put their money into DB Stock are now facing potential legal repercussions, with many individuals under scrutiny for their involvement in this fraudulent scheme. The police are currently compiling a list of those who invested black money, which could lead to further arrests.
During Dipankar's court appearance, a large crowd of lawyers gathered, raising speculation that they were there to seek his bail. However, it has emerged that significant sums of money were invested through Dipankar's company, complicating the situation further.
Meanwhile, the Hyderabad Police have arrested Vijji Jagadish Chandra Prasad, a manager at DB Stock located in Kukatpally. Prasad is accused of orchestrating an investment scam that allegedly defrauded numerous individuals of around Rs 7 crore.
The Cyberabad Economic Offences Wing took action after receiving a complaint from a victim on September 23.
Prasad lured investors with promises of astonishing returns—120% annually and 54% every six months—before abruptly shutting down the Hyderabad office in July, leaving investors in disarray. Following the arrest, several employees of DB Stock, including seven others, were summoned for questioning at the Panjagutta Police Station.
These employees reported to the station at 9 AM and were interrogated for over 12 hours before being released. However, top police officials have indicated that further questioning is imminent as the investigation intensifies.
As the fallout from the DB Stock trading scam continues, it is clear that both investors and the accused will face serious consequences as authorities work to untangle this web of deceit.