DB Stock Scam: CBI, IT Dept, SEBI to Interrogate Fraudster Dipankar Barman

The Cyberabad Economic Offences Wing took action after receiving a complaint from a victim on September 23.

Prasad lured investors with promises of astonishing returns—120% annually and 54% every six months—before abruptly shutting down the Hyderabad office in July, leaving investors in disarray. Following the arrest, several employees of DB Stock, including seven others, were summoned for questioning at the Panjagutta Police Station.