CBI Team from Delhi Arrives in Guwahati to Probe Junmoni Rabha Death Case

A team of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrived in Guwahati to investigate the suspicious death case of Sub-Inspector (SI) Junmoni Rabha.
As per sources, the CBI team from Delhi under the supervision of DIG Lovely Katiyar arrived in Guwahati on Wednesday evening.
Earlier today, the Central Government had assigned the investigation of Junmoni Rabha’s death case to the CBI.
An order from the Ministry of Personnel, public grievances and pensions said “In exercise of the powers conferred by sub-section (1) of section 5 read with section 6 of the Delhi Special Police Establishment Act, 1946 (25 of 1946), the Central Government with the consent of the State Government of Assam, issued vide Notification No. ECF No. 302621/20 dated 20.05.2023, Home & Political Department, Govt. of Assam, hereby extends the powers and jurisdiction of the members of the Delhi Special Police Establishment to the whole State of Assam for investigation of four cases.”