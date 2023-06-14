CBI Team from Delhi Arrives in Guwahati to Probe Junmoni Rabha Death Case

An order from the Ministry of Personnel, public grievances and pensions said “In exercise of the powers conferred by sub-section (1) of section 5 read with section 6 of the Delhi Special Police Establishment Act, 1946 (25 of 1946), the Central Government with the consent of the State Government of Assam, issued vide Notification No. ECF No. 302621/20 dated 20.05.2023, Home & Political Department, Govt. of Assam, hereby extends the powers and jurisdiction of the members of the Delhi Special Police Establishment to the whole State of Assam for investigation of four cases.”