CBSE Guwahati Regional Officer Suspended Amidst Disciplinary Proceedings

In a recent development, Lakhan Lal Meena, serving as the Joint Secretary (Adhoc) and Regional Officer for the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) in Guwahati, has been placed under suspension with immediate effect. The order, issued by Nidhi Chibber, Chairperson of CBSE, cited the contemplation of disciplinary proceedings against Meena.
The notification, issued on Monday (March 18), invoked Rule 9.1 of Chapter 9 of the CBSE Service Rules, 1985, to enforce the suspension. During this period, Meena's designated headquarters will be the CBSE Headquarters in Delhi, and he is not permitted to leave without prior authorization from the Competent Authority.
The specific reasons behind the initiation of disciplinary proceedings were not explicitly stated in the CBSE notification. However, it's worth noting that Meena is currently entangled in legal proceedings related to allegations of dowry harassment and assault. These charges stem from an FIR filed against him in 2013 at Dhumanganj police station, Allahabad, under sections 376, 412, 495, 313, 317, 498-A, 307, 323, 406 of the Indian Penal Code and sections 3/4 of the Dowry Prohibition Act.
Despite interim relief granted by the High Court in this case, subsequent developments led to a non-bailable warrant being issued against Meena by the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (ACJM) Allahabad. This warrant was issued due to the lack of updated information about the interim order to the ACJM court. The matter has since been escalated to the Supreme Court, which has reserved its decision after hearing arguments from both sides.
The suspension of L.L. Meena from his role at CBSE Guwahati comes amidst a backdrop of legal complexities, reflecting the seriousness of the allegations against him and the ongoing judicial scrutiny.