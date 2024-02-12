CBSE Cracks Down on Fake Social Media Profiles, Issues Warning Ahead of Board Exams

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has taken proactive measures to address the issue of phony social media profiles that falsely represent the board on X. The CBSE took steps to combat the dissemination of misinformation, identifying and publicising up to 30 Twitter identities that impersonated the Board. It further stated that the sole official Twitter account for X is '@cbseindia29'.
"It has come to the notice of the Central Board of Secondary Education that the following handles have been found using the name and/or logo of CBSE, with a view to mislead the general public on X," stated CBSE in its latest notification.
Here are some of fake CBSE 'X' handles among several imposters:
@Cbse_official
@CBSEWorld
@cbse_news
@CbseExam
@CBSENewsAlert
@cbse_nic_in
@cbse_result
@CBSEINDIA
@cbsezone
@cbse_updates
CBSE promises to tackle the issue of fraudulent accounts.
CBSE has restated its commitment to resolving the issue of bogus social media profiles, assuring the public that appropriate action is being taken against them. The Board has issued an official notification advising persons to only follow the verified and legitimate handle '@cbseindia29' for credible information about CBSE concerns.CBSE issues warning ahead of board exams.
CBSE's warning against fraudulent social media accounts emphasizes the importance of keeping careful when exploring online platforms, especially with the upcoming board exams for Class 10 and 12, which is set to begin on February 15. As disinformation spreads, students, parents, and the wider community must rely entirely on verified sources for reliable updates, especially during critical academic periods, according to the board.