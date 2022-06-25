CCTV, GPS, Siren Must in All School Buses

The District Transport Department of Kamrup has instructed school authorities to install CCTV cameras, GPS and siren facilities in all school buses.

This comes after the Supreme Court of India passed new directives regarding school buses across the country.

The District Transport Officer of Kamrup, in a meeting held with authorities of private schools in the district on Saturday said that the department will be very strict in view of the directives issued by the Supreme Court to all schools.

The colour of all school buses have to be yellow and each school bus must have one female attendant besides the male attendant. Also, the experience of drivers should be more than five years.

Meanwhile, the speed limit of buses that was set at 60 km per hour has been reduced to 40 km per hour now. The buses cannot overtake any other vehicle while carrying students.

School authorities have been strictly asked to follow all orders. Violation of any order will lead to fining of the school authorities and confiscation of the vehicle. The notice regarding this will be given by the top court.