Ceiling Collapses at Guwahati’s PVR Cinema; Children Among Injured

Panic gripped moviegoers after a portion of the ceiling of the PVR cinema hall in Guwahati's City Centre collapsed during an ongoing film screening on Sunday. The incident occurred while the movie "Mahavatar Narsimha" was being shown.

According to eyewitnesses, a section of the false ceiling suddenly fell in the middle of the screening, injuring at least three people. Among those struck by the debris were children.

The screening was immediately halted following the incident, and the cinema hall was temporarily shut down. Staff rushed to assist the injured, and emergency services were called to the spot.

