Celebrate Diwali Following Set Rules: Guwahati CP Diganta Barah

Further, he also spoke on the process of procuring these crackers by the shop owners.

Regarding this, he said, “All shop owners selling fire crackers need to get permission from the district DCPs of Guwahati. There are three police districts in Guwahati. They are Dispur East, Dispur Central and Dispur West. Shop owners have to get permission from these three DCP offices in the city before selling fire crackers.”

He further appealed all people to restrict the bursting of crackers at silent zones of the city. He also asked people to burst crackers only in between the given time frame, from 8 pm to 10 pm.