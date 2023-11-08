Kamrup (M) Dist Administration Issues Guidelines for Diwali | Check Here

Meanwhile, restrictions have also been imposed on the sale of high sounding and clandestinely imported fireworks. The licensee will be held responsible if banned crackers are sold on their premises. The sale of only Indian Origin Green Crackers is permissible. The licensee have been advised to abide all orders of the Supreme Court of India, Pollution Control Board, Assam, the National Green Tribunal and the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Government of India and all relevant orders.

The Kamrup ADC, in the meeting clarified that strict action will taken against any person who disobeys any rule.