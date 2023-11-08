Kamrup (M) Dist Administration Issues Guidelines for Diwali | Check Here

The Kamrup Metro District Administration on Wednesday issued several new directives in connection to the Diwali celebrations this year.
In order to ensure that citizens celebrate a safe and pollution-free Diwali, Dhrubajyoti Hazarika, the Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) of Kamrup Metro held a meeting with other high-ranking district officials to discuss the guidelines to be enforced.
A complete ban on bursting sound emitting fire-crackers between 10 pm to 8 am has been imposed across the district. Along with this, the manufacture, sale and use of fire-crackers generating noise level exceeding 125 dB(Al) or 145 dB(C)pk at 4-meter distance from the points of bursting has also been prohibited.
Further, only green crackers can be burst in Assam; and the sale of other kinds of fire crackers in the state has been banned. The selling and bursting of crackers have been allowed only for two hours from 8 pm to 10 pm during Diwali. On the other hand, during Chatt Puja, the bursting of crackers is allowed from 6 am to 8 am.
Besides this, bursting of crackers in silent zones including the Gauhati High Court, Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Assam Secretariat, etc. have been prohibited during the festival.
Meanwhile, restrictions have also been imposed on the sale of high sounding and clandestinely imported fireworks. The licensee will be held responsible if banned crackers are sold on their premises. The sale of only Indian Origin Green Crackers is permissible. The licensee have been advised to abide all orders of the Supreme Court of India, Pollution Control Board, Assam, the National Green Tribunal and the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Government of India and all relevant orders.
The Kamrup ADC, in the meeting clarified that strict action will taken against any person who disobeys any rule.