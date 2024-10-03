Celebrate Safely: Guwahati Police Unveils Essential Do’s and Don’ts for Durga Puja!

In anticipation of the upcoming Durga Puja celebrations, Guwahati Police Commissioner Diganta Barah has made important comments regarding the safety and organization of the festivities.
Emphasizing the need for careful planning and cooperation, Barah stated, "Credit to you if the puja is held smoothly, but it’s your fault even if there is an anomaly."
To ensure a successful celebration, the police administration has issued a detailed advisory outlining the DOs and DON'Ts for puja organizers. Key recommendations include:
DOs:
Obtain Permission: Secure necessary permissions for constructing Puja Pandals from local police authorities.
Cooperate with Authorities: Work closely with local administration and police to maintain safety and security.
Ensure Medical Readiness: Have a medical team on standby for emergencies.
Submit Volunteer List: Provide a list of office bearers and volunteers to the nearest police station, ensuring they are trained and identifiable.
Crowd Control: Implement separate entry and exit points for males and females to manage crowds effectively.
Install CCTV: Ensure proper installation of CCTV cameras in and around the pandal for surveillance.
Create a Help Desk: Establish a 24x7 help desk to assist visitors.
Ensure Adequate Illumination: Provide sufficient lighting and backup generators for power.
Designate an Emergency Area: Allocate an area for emergency access and evacuation.
Maintain Cleanliness: Keep the pandal and surrounding areas clean throughout the celebration.
Obtain Necessary Fitness Certificates: Ensure all electrical fittings and sound systems are certified safe.
Adhere to Noise Restrictions: Limit noise levels to permissible limits and designated hours.
Promote Eco-friendly Materials: Use biodegradable materials for pandals and idols.
Maintain Fire Safety: Have fire safety equipment readily available.
Follow Immersion Guidelines: Stick to designated routes and timings for idol immersion.
Provide Drinking Water: Ensure adequate drinking water arrangements for visitors.
Respect Traffic Regulations: Coordinate with authorities to avoid blocking roads unnecessarily.
Inform Authorities of VIP Visits: Notify police of any expected VIP visits in advance.
Organize Responsible Celebrations: Foster a peaceful environment throughout Durga Puja.
Public Safety Announcements: Use public announcements to raise awareness about safety and security.
No Tobacco and No Alcohol Zones: Designate the celebration area as a "no-tobacco and no alcohol zone."
Guarding of Puja Pandal: Ensure guarding of Puja Pandal even when empty on security ground especially at night. Provide accommodation/other logistic facilities to police personnel deputed on guarding the pandal.
Violation of Rules: Any violations will directly reflect on the respective puja committees.
Control Revelers/Devotees: Senior members should manage the behavior of revelers and devotees.
Instruct Workers and Volunteers: Ensure all personnel understand the guidelines.
DON'Ts:
No Forceful Donations: Avoid illegal collection of donations.
Avoid Overcrowding: Prevent overcrowding to ensure safety.
Do Not Set Up Puja Pandals on Public Thoroughfares: Ensure pandals do not obstruct traffic.
No Crackers During Immersion: Avoid bursting firecrackers to prevent accidents.
Parking Restrictions: Prohibit parking within 100 meters of the pandal.
Do Not Use Non-Eco-friendly Materials: Avoid plastic and non-biodegradable decorations.
Do Not Violate Noise Limits: Keep noise levels within permitted limits and hours.
No Polluting Water Bodies: Follow eco-friendly immersion practices.
No Unauthorized Processions: Organize events only with proper permissions.
No Religious Intolerance: Maintain harmony and respect for all communities.
Avoid Combustible Materials: Prohibit flammable substances in puja pandals.
Devotional Songs Only: Play only devotional music during idol immersions.
No Public Road Blockade: Ensure pandals do not hinder normal traffic flow.
Commissioner Barah underscored the importance of adherence to these guidelines, stating that “appropriate action will be taken in case of violation of rules laid down by the administration.”
The police are committed to ensuring that the Durga Puja celebrations in Guwahati are safe, orderly, and enjoyable for everyone involved.