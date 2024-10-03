Celebrate Safely: Guwahati Police Unveils Essential Do’s and Don’ts for Durga Puja!

DOs:

Obtain Permission: Secure necessary permissions for constructing Puja Pandals from local police authorities.

Cooperate with Authorities: Work closely with local administration and police to maintain safety and security.

Ensure Medical Readiness: Have a medical team on standby for emergencies.

Submit Volunteer List: Provide a list of office bearers and volunteers to the nearest police station, ensuring they are trained and identifiable.

Crowd Control: Implement separate entry and exit points for males and females to manage crowds effectively.

Install CCTV: Ensure proper installation of CCTV cameras in and around the pandal for surveillance.

Create a Help Desk: Establish a 24x7 help desk to assist visitors.

Ensure Adequate Illumination: Provide sufficient lighting and backup generators for power.

Designate an Emergency Area: Allocate an area for emergency access and evacuation.

Maintain Cleanliness: Keep the pandal and surrounding areas clean throughout the celebration.

Obtain Necessary Fitness Certificates: Ensure all electrical fittings and sound systems are certified safe.

Adhere to Noise Restrictions: Limit noise levels to permissible limits and designated hours.

Promote Eco-friendly Materials: Use biodegradable materials for pandals and idols.

Maintain Fire Safety: Have fire safety equipment readily available.

Follow Immersion Guidelines: Stick to designated routes and timings for idol immersion.

Provide Drinking Water: Ensure adequate drinking water arrangements for visitors.

Respect Traffic Regulations: Coordinate with authorities to avoid blocking roads unnecessarily.

Inform Authorities of VIP Visits: Notify police of any expected VIP visits in advance.

Organize Responsible Celebrations: Foster a peaceful environment throughout Durga Puja.

Public Safety Announcements: Use public announcements to raise awareness about safety and security.

No Tobacco and No Alcohol Zones: Designate the celebration area as a "no-tobacco and no alcohol zone."

Guarding of Puja Pandal: Ensure guarding of Puja Pandal even when empty on security ground especially at night. Provide accommodation/other logistic facilities to police personnel deputed on guarding the pandal.

Violation of Rules: Any violations will directly reflect on the respective puja committees.

Control Revelers/Devotees: Senior members should manage the behavior of revelers and devotees.