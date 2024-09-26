Mandatory Guidelines Issued for Safe Durga Puja Celebrations in Kamrup (M)

The following are the key guidelines:

Committees have been asked to fully cooperate with the administrative machinery in implementing all safety and security guidelines.

Ensure complete safety of all temporary structures, electrical fittings, fire etc. All Puja Committees to obtain NOC from PWD (B) for temporary structures, electrical safety Certificate from Chief Electrical advisor, Fire safety Certificate from F&ES before conduct of the puja.

A designated area should be kept clear for emergency evacuation. Separate entry and exit points are mandated in the Puja Pandals to ensure smooth flow of the crowd.

Committees must have a medical team, including a doctor, on standby to handle any emergencies.

Adequate volunteers, both male and female, should be appointed and briefed about their responsibilities in collaboration with local police. Identity cards must be provided to all volunteers.

Committees must inform the local police station well in advance of all scheduled programs, especially in cases involving VIP or celebrity visits, and comply strictly with all security guidelines.

Adequate firefighting provisions must be made in the Pandals, including readily available fire extinguishers and sand buckets.

Committees are required to ensure proper crowd management by erecting separate barricades and providing distinct entry and exit routes for men and women.

The functionality of the Public Address System must be ensured, with careful adherence to rules governing the use of loudspeakers and noise pollution.

Adequate drinking water must be provided, and hygiene and cleanliness maintained in and around the Pandal. Proper cleanup after the festivities is also mandated.

Forceful collection of donations is strictly prohibited and is classified as illegal.

A detailed list with the names and addresses of all office bearers and volunteers must be submitted to the nearest police station in advance.

Committees must ensure the Puja Pandal and its vicinity are free of dangerous articles and must ban the use of alcohol and psychotropic substances. Continuous guarding of the Pandal, even when empty, is required.

If any VIP or high-risk dignitary is invited, police should be informed at least seven days in advance, and all police instructions must be followed meticulously.

Adequate lighting should be provided inside and around the Pandal, with a generator set on standby to ensure continuous power supply in case of power failure.

A 24x7 help desk must be set up, manned by members or volunteers of the Puja committees.

Sufficient CCTV cameras should be installed in and around the Pandal at strategic locations, in consultation with the local police.