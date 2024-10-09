Celebrating Durga Puja Amidst Uncertain Weather: IMD Predicts Rain Throughout Festival

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted a generally cloudy sky with the possibility of one or two spells of rain or thunderstorms starting today, raising concerns that the Durga Puja festivities in the Guwahati city might be disrupted during the midnight hours. On the second day of the festival, Maha Saptami (Thursday), a similar weather pattern is expected, with a cloudy sky and the likelihood of rain or thunder showers.
As the celebration continues into Maha Ashtami (Friday), the IMD predicts a partly cloudy sky with a chance of one or two spells of rain or thundershowers. On Maha Navami (Saturday), the forecast indicates a generally cloudy sky with light rain. Finally, on Bijoya Dashami (Sunday), the sky is expected to be partly cloudy, with the potential for similar conditions extending into the following day.
In addition to the local forecasts, the IMD has issued warnings for several northeastern states. Moderate rain is expected at many places over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Mizoram, and Tripura on the first day of Durga Puja, while light to moderate rain is anticipated in a few areas of Manipur. The pattern continues on the second day, with moderate rain predicted in many places across Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura.
By day three, the forecast shows a similar trend, with moderate rain likely in many places over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Nagaland, and Manipur, while light to moderate rain may occur in parts of Meghalaya, Mizoram, and Tripura. On day four, moderate rain is expected in many areas of Arunachal Pradesh and Assam, with light to moderate rain possible in parts of Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura. Finally, on day five, light to moderate rain is anticipated in a few locations across the northeastern states.
The IMD has also issued specific weather warnings for the first two days of the festival, indicating the likelihood of thunderstorms and lightning in isolated areas across Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura. Heavy rain is also forecasted for isolated places in Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, and Meghalaya. On day three, thunderstorms and lightning are again expected in isolated regions, along with heavy rain in parts of Arunachal Pradesh and Assam. As the festival progresses, heavy rain warnings will continue for Arunachal Pradesh on day four, but no warnings have been issued for day five.