Heavy Rains Cause Artificial Floods and Landslides in Assam's Cachar

Silchar town has been inundated by artificial floods since Monday night amidst heavy rainfall during the month of Ashvin, the seventh lunar month in the Hindu calendar.
The entire town has been severely impacted, with water flooding all major highways and various localities, including Ambicapatty, Shillong Patty, National Highway Point, Sonai Road, Bilpar, and Link Road.
Several Durga Puja pandals have also been submerged, adding to the chaos.
The artificial floods have caused severe traffic snarls throughout the city, disrupting daily life.
It is to be noted that the entire Cachar district has been hit hard by stormy rains overnight, leading to landslides and artificial floods.
The downpour has uprooted trees, damaged roads, and disrupted electricity services. In Gangapur, within the Jarailtola area of Borkhola constituency, rainwater flowing from the hills has caused significant damage to several houses.
Villagers have been forced to evacuate their homes in the middle of the night as water entered their properties, causing extensive damage. Many have moved to safer locations to protect their lives and belongings.
The flood-affected residents allege that the artificial floods were worsened due to unauthorized construction blocking drainage systems. Teachers traveling to schools have been stranded, adding to the disruption.
Meanwhile, landslides in the region have toppled trees, blocking the Jarailtola-Chandranathpur link road and bringing traffic to a standstill. Thousands of residents from Borkhola constituency, along with other parts of Barak Valley, have been cut off from Silchar and surrounding areas.
Power services in the region have been suspended since last night due to fallen trees and electricity poles, leaving the area without electricity.