Celebration or Pollution? Guwahati's Air Quality Drops to 'Poor' Levels Post-Diwali

Prasenjit Deb, Guwahati
Following the recent Diwali celebrations, Guwahati is grappling with a significant environmental challenge, as the Air Quality Index (AQI) has reached a "Poor" level, currently sitting at 106 (AQI-US).
The PM2.5 concentrations are reported to be 2.5 times above the World Health Organization's (WHO) recommended limit for 24-hour air quality guidelines.
As residents enjoyed the festive lights and fireworks during Diwali, the aftermath has revealed concerning air quality, with PM2.5 levels hitting 62.5 micrograms per cubic meter (µg/m³)—well above the WHO guideline of 25 µg/m³. This alarming surge in air pollution raises serious concerns about public health, particularly for vulnerable populations.
Health authorities are urging citizens to take precautions as they navigate the post-festival air quality crisis. Extended exposure to these elevated PM2.5 levels can lead to serious health issues, including respiratory and cardiovascular diseases, especially impacting children, the elderly, and individuals with pre-existing health conditions.
Environmental experts are calling for an urgent investigation into the sources of this pollution spike, which may include emissions from firecrackers used during Diwali, vehicular traffic, and industrial activities. As the city works to address this public health concern, there is a growing need for stricter regulations and sustainable practices to reduce air pollution and protect the well-being of its residents.
Local authorities are being urged to take decisive action to mitigate the impacts of air pollution, ensuring that future celebrations do not come at the expense of public health. Residents are advised to limit outdoor activities, use air purifiers, and stay updated on daily air quality indices to safeguard their health amidst the ongoing crisis.