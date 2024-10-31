Diwali Festivities in Assam Marred by Several Fire Outbreaks

Assam witnessed a series of major fire incidents amid the festive occasion of Diwali on Thursday, leading to significant property damage and injuries.
A major fire broke out at a business establishment in Dibrugarh’s Barbaruah, severely injuring an individual identified as Papu Das. According to sources, approximately 70 percent of Das's body was burned in the incident. The fire is suspected to have been caused by a short circuit. Meanwhile, firefighting teams were rushed to the spot to control the blaze.
In another incident, a massive fire erupted in Cachar’s Silchar amidst the festivities. The incident occurred on By-Lane 9 of Second Link Road, destroying the residence of a woman named Pratima Nath. The prompt response from locals and firefighting teams helped extinguish the flames. The cause of the fire remains unknown; however, it is noted that no one was inside the house at the time of the incident. Locals suspect that the fire may have started from a spark.
On the other hand, in Guwahati‘s Beharbari area, a godown containing old tires caught fire. The cause of the fire has not yet been determined. Along with the tyre godown, two other warehouses were also engulfed in flames. 10 fire tenders arrived at the spot to control the situation.