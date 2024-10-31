Diwali Festivities in Assam Marred by Several Fire Outbreaks

In another incident, a massive fire erupted in Cachar’s Silchar amidst the festivities. The incident occurred on By-Lane 9 of Second Link Road, destroying the residence of a woman named Pratima Nath. The prompt response from locals and firefighting teams helped extinguish the flames. The cause of the fire remains unknown; however, it is noted that no one was inside the house at the time of the incident. Locals suspect that the fire may have started from a spark.