Centre Approves Formation of IIM Guwahati, CM Sarma Calls it ‘Special Gift’ by Modi

June 2 marks a pivotal moment in Assam's educational landscape as Prime Minister Narendra Modi has approved the establishment of an Indian Institute of Management (IIM) near Guwahati. This major announcement, shared by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, places Assam among the select cities hosting premier educational institutions such as IITs, AIIMS, National Law Universities, and now, an IIM.
Chief Minister Sarma expressed his gratitude in a tweet: "Sharing a BIG NEWS! Following our request in 2023, Hon PM Shri @narendramodi ji has given a spcl gift to the people of Assam by approving an Indian Institute of Management near Guwahati, making it among the few cities to house an IIT, AIIMS, Nat’l Law Univ & now IIM."
This achievement has been the result of persistent efforts and collaboration over the past 18 months. Assam's leadership presented a compelling case to the Education Ministry, headed by Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, offering prime land and logistical support to emphasize its commitment to educational excellence.
A letter dated April 10, addressed to the Director of Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad, by P.K. Banerjee, Joint Secretary, confirmed that the state government agreed to provide a plot of land free of cost and free from all encumbrances in an area with good infrastructure and industrial linkages.
The selection committee chose a 76.8332-hectare plot at Marabhita area in Kamrup district near Guwahati, and designated IIM Ahmedabad as the Mentor Institute for the new IIM.
In earlier communications to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan in April 2023, Chief Minister Sarma highlighted the strategic importance of establishing an IIM in Assam. He emphasized the potential for economic development in the North Eastern Region, citing Assam's diverse industrial sectors and its proximity to South Asian countries.
On June 2, Chief Minister Sarma remarked on the transformative impact of this decision, stating, "This will be a game-changer for Assam, making the State an education hub in Eastern India and also help fulfill our economic aspirations."
Chief Minister Sarma envisions a collaborative environment where premier institutes work closely with industries, leveraging multidisciplinary education to drive innovation and growth.
The swift execution of this initiative underscores the effectiveness of a collaborative approach between the central and state governments. Chief Minister Sarma extended his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan for their cooperation in realizing this vision.