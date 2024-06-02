PM Modi to Chair Series of Meetings Today | Check Here

A day following the conclusion of the final phase of the Lok Sabha Elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to conduct seven meetings on Sunday, covering various topics such as the heatwave and post-cyclone situations prevalent in the country.
Government sources have disclosed that the Prime Minister will commence by reviewing the post-cyclone scenario, particularly focusing on the northeastern states. Subsequently, he will convene a meeting to assess the prevailing heatwave conditions across the nation. Additionally, PM Modi will preside over discussions regarding the preparations for celebrating World Environment Day on a grand scale. Following this, he will lead an extensive brainstorming session to evaluate the agenda for the 100-day program.
These consecutive meetings come on the heels of the release of multiple exit polls, which predominantly indicate a potential majority victory for the Bharatiya Janata Party-led alliance in the general elections. In the 2019 elections, the National Democratic Alliance secured 353 seats.
The voting process, spanning seven phases and commencing on April 19, witnessed significant participation despite the scorching summer conditions in many regions. The Election Commission is slated to conduct the electronic voting machine vote count on June 4.
According to the findings of the News18 Mega Exit Poll released on Saturday, the Bharatiya Janata Party is projected to secure between 305 and 315 Lok Sabha seats, contributing to an overall estimated tally of 355 to 370 for the NDA.
Conversely, the Congress is anticipated to garner approximately 62-72 seats, while its INDIA bloc may accumulate a tally of 125-140 seats. Parties outside the two main alliances are predicted to secure 42-52 seats. Prime Minister Modi, expressing optimism, asserted that the substantial voter turnout signals a resounding endorsement for the re-election of the NDA government.
In a series of posts on social media platform X, PM Modi conveyed his gratitude to all citizens who exercised their voting rights, emphasizing their crucial role in upholding democratic values. He particularly lauded the participation of women and youth, deeming it a positive indicator of the democratic process. Modi reaffirmed his confidence in the electorate's support for the NDA government, based on the notable voter turnout observed during the elections.