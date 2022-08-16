CF Moto launches first sports bike showroom in Guwahati

CF Moto, a premium sports bike brand launched its showroom at Chandmari in Assam’s Guwahati on Tuesday.
The showroom was inaugurated by Assamese film actor Ravi Sharma.
Currently CF Moto has launched and unveiled models like 300NK, 650NK, 650MT, 650GT at their showroom at Chandmari. Booking and test rides for 300NK 650NK, 650MT, 650GT are currently open at their showroom.
Speaking at the occasion, Ravi Sharma said, "It is a great day for bike lovers in Northeast, especially in Guwahati. I congratulate the management. I am sure this will give all of us a first class biking experience for everyone of us. I also appeal all riders to ride safely."
Meanwhile, CEO of CF Moto, Mr. Vamshi Krishna said, “We are very excited and thrilled to launch the first ever showroom of CF Moto in the gateway of northeast, Guwahati. I am very sure that we are going to meet the needs and demand of our esteemed customers. We will also have our showroom in other states of Northeast as well in the coming days.”