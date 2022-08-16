CF Moto launches first sports bike showroom in Guwahati

Speaking at the occasion, Ravi Sharma said, "It is a great day for bike lovers in Northeast, especially in Guwahati. I congratulate the management. I am sure this will give all of us a first class biking experience for everyone of us. I also appeal all riders to ride safely."

Meanwhile, CEO of CF Moto, Mr. Vamshi Krishna said, “We are very excited and thrilled to launch the first ever showroom of CF Moto in the gateway of northeast, Guwahati. I am very sure that we are going to meet the needs and demand of our esteemed customers. We will also have our showroom in other states of Northeast as well in the coming days.”