NESO to Stage Protest across Northeast on August 17

The North East Students’ Organisation (NESO) is all set to stage demonstrations across the northeast state headquarters on August 17.

Member organisations of NESO will hold protests in all the state headquarters tomorrow against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA). The protest will also be held in order to draw attention to concerns prevailing in different regions of the north-eastern states.



Speaking to media persons, All Assam Students' Union (AASU) chief advisor, Samujjal Bhattacharya said that the government has to give the people a permanent solution to the illegal immigrant issues.

He said, "NESO is going to stage a peaceful protest at all its state headquarters tomorrow. The aim of the protest is to fulfill their demands by curbing the various socio-political issues that are still prevailing in the North-Eastern states."

The senior AASU leader further said that if there is no solution, even Assam might have to face the fate where the primary or the state language turns out to be secondary which was “seen in Tripura”.