Chain Snatchers Strike Again in Guwahati; Woman Assaulted, Gold Chain Stolen

Currently, Azara police are actively investigating the case, as incidents involving chain snatchers have been on the rise in the area, causing alarm among residents.
In a disturbing incident in Azara, Guwahati, chain snatchers targeted a woman named Geeta Das while she was out for a morning walk in Baruahpara locality. Two unidentified youths assaulted her and forcibly snatched a gold chain from her neck.

The entire incident was captured on a nearby CCTV camera.

Geeta Das promptly reported the crime to Azara police station, filing an FIR regarding the incident. During the struggle, a mobile phone belonging to one of the snatchers fell onto the highway, which Geeta Das handed over to the police.

Currently, Azara police are actively investigating the case, as incidents involving chain snatchers have been on the rise in the area, causing alarm among residents.

This incident highlights the urgent need for enhanced security measures and vigilance against such criminal activities in Guwahati.

Guwahati: Two Miscreants, Who Snatched Gold Chain From Lawyer, Held
