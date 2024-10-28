Chalachitram Film-Fest Concludes at Jyoti Chitraban In Guwahati

In the non-competition category, films such as Being Bald by Krishna Das, Garishali by Ashomi Sarma, Bichitra by Tuhin Kanya Bora, Destination by Dipak Kumar Roy, and Ekaki by Rupam Jyoti Malakar were screened. Additionally, outside the regional category, notable entries included My National Flag by Sweta Kumar Dash, Shashwatam by Monaksh N Kanirkar, Nimbu Mirchi by Atul Subhashrao Camble, Tiny World by Shashidhar Kote, Sundarban by Arindam Konar & Shyam Sundar Paul, Bhookh by Saaikat Bagbaan, Yes Sir by Mohit Singhal, Multi by Mrunal Mestri, The Waiting by Lalit Kr Jha & Sumit Kohli, Minus by Aritra Das, Uma by Abanti Sinha, The Village of Masks by Ritabrita Mitra, Promise by Ravikant Narayan, Rainbow Classroom by Madhurjya Alankaar, Bin Boy by Bauddhayan Nukherji, and The Last Talk by Ashish Thakur in the competition category.