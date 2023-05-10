Chanakya IAS Academy Conducts “SUPER 20” Scholarship For Civil Service Aspirants

Chanakya IAS Academy, Guwahati in Association with Gorkha Development Council and Gorkha Student Union organized a massive All Assam Scholarship Test for UPSC/APSC aspirants from the Gorkha community on Tuesday at the Academy, Guwahati Centre. The Scholarship saw the participation of more than 600 students who aspire to be selected for the ‘’SUPER 20” program.
‘SUPER 20’ programme is a dream project of Gorkha Development Council Chairman Honorable Shri Prem Tamang and Chanakya IAS Academy Director,Northeast, India, Mrs. Kuranga Nayani Chetia to see aspirants from the Gorkha community to become a part of the prestigious Civil Services. To this purpose, Gorkha Development Council Chairman, Shri Prem Tamang has announced the ’SUPER 20” Programme in which 20 students will be selected out of all the aspirants who appeared for the All Assam Scholarship Test on Tuesday.
The ’’SUPER 20” Will be provided training and guidance for Civil Service Examination at Chanakya IAS Academy. The aspirants will be provided Coaching in the upgraded foundation course, under the guidance of Chanakya IAS Academy, Director of North East India, Mrs Kuranga Nayani Chetia. Students will be provided offline as well as online classes, specialized faculty from Delhi, Updated and comprehensive study material under the Publication House Chanakya Publications, Test Series for both Prelims and mains, Interactive sessions with Civil Servants as well access to Library facilities 7 days a week.
Mrs. Kuranga Nayani Chetia, Director, Northeast, India said that the Academy believes in providing students with a 360-degree approach to preparations.
Equal importance is given to static as well current aspect of the preparations, so that students are inspired to think, feel and act like future Civil Servants.