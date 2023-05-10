Chanakya IAS Academy Conducts “SUPER 20” Scholarship For Civil Service Aspirants

The ’’SUPER 20” Will be provided training and guidance for Civil Service Examination at Chanakya IAS Academy. The aspirants will be provided Coaching in the upgraded foundation course, under the guidance of Chanakya IAS Academy, Director of North East India, Mrs Kuranga Nayani Chetia. Students will be provided offline as well as online classes, specialized faculty from Delhi, Updated and comprehensive study material under the Publication House Chanakya Publications, Test Series for both Prelims and mains, Interactive sessions with Civil Servants as well access to Library facilities 7 days a week.