Guwahati: Chanakya IAS Felicitates Successful Students of APSC 2020

Over 40 students of Chanakya IAS Academy who cleared APSC 2020 were felicitated by the academy in Guwahati on Monday.

With over 40 selections in APSC 2020 and 20 students selected in top 100 ranks, Manash Bordoloi Rank 14 is accompanied by Dibanga Mohan ACS Rank 18, Ananya Choudhary ACS Rank 19, Praveen Kumar Mahato Rank ACS Rank 24, Ishanul Hussain ACS Rank 25, Upasana Bora ACS Rank 42, Trisiddhan Nath ACS rank 54, Barnali khatiwara ACS Rank 100.

Mrs Kuranga Nayani Chetia,Managing Partner, Chanakya IAS Academy, North East India on the occasion said, "I am proud of our students and over-joyed at such massive success. Huge congratulations to all the students, I am also very proud of all our students who bagged top ranks in ACS, ARS and Inspector of Excise. Every student who comes to Chanakya IAS Academy bears a hidden potential which we try to recognise and polish them to shine brighter in their endeavours."