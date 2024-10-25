Guwahati News

Chandmari Cop Arrested for Molesting Minor Girl in Police Station

APRO SI Abdul Hussian was arrested today after he was alleged to have inappropriately touched a minor girl in her private parts.
A sub-inspector at Chandmari police station in Guwahati was arrested on Friday for allegedly molesting a minor girl who had come to file a complaint.

APRO SI Abdul Hussian was arrested today after he was alleged to have inappropriately touched a minor girl in her private parts when she came to the Chandmari police station to register an FIR.

A case numbered 266/24 has been registered at Chandmari police station against him on charges under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO).

