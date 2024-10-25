Chandmari Cop Arrested for Molesting Minor Girl in Police Station

A sub-inspector at Chandmari police station in Guwahati was arrested on Friday for allegedly molesting a minor girl who had come to file a complaint.
APRO SI Abdul Hussian was arrested today after he was alleged to have inappropriately touched a minor girl in her private parts when she came to the Chandmari police station to register an FIR.
A case numbered 266/24 has been registered at Chandmari police station against him on charges under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO).
Villagers apprehended a police jawan demanding action against him for allegedly having an illicit affair in Assam's Morigaon district on Monday. When a police team reached the scene, it was attacked by enraged locals.
Ushar Ali, a Naik (AB) of Assam police, was accused of being in an extra-marital relationship. The incident came to the fore from Manipur village under Bhurbandha Tehsil in the Marigaon district.