Chandmari Cop Arrested for Molesting Minor Girl in Police Station

Villagers apprehended a police jawan demanding action against him for allegedly having an illicit affair in Assam's Morigaon district on Monday. When a police team reached the scene, it was attacked by enraged locals.



Ushar Ali, a Naik (AB) of Assam police, was accused of being in an extra-marital relationship. The incident came to the fore from Manipur village under Bhurbandha Tehsil in the Marigaon district.