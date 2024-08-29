Assam: Biswanath Locals Thrash Man For Attempting To Molest Girl

After a man allegedly tried to molest a young woman in Assam's Biswanath Chariali, angry locals including his own family nabbed him and handed him a beating before turning him over to the police on Thursday.
The incident occurred at the Nilpur tea estate in the Biswanath Chariali in the evening hours at around 7 pm when the victim was returning from work. Taking advantage of the darkness, the accused, initially passed explicit comments at the girl.
When she tried to escape without paying heed to it, the accused, identified as Krishna Basowar, touched her inappropriately. However, the woman ran from the scene and upon finding people around, narrated her ordeal to them.
Angered by the incident, the local residents came out in numbers and thrashed the accused and handed him over to the police. His own family members beat him up after coming to know about his deeds.
Notably, the thrashing has left Basowar seriously injured. Biswanath Police had to admit him to an infirmity for medical assistance. The victim's family along with the locals demanded strict action against the perpetrator from the police.