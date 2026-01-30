Chandmari Flyover Closed for Construction, Traffic Advisory Issued

Traffic movement in parts of Guwahatiwas severely affected on Thursday after the Chandmari flyover was closed from both ends to facilitate construction work, leading to heavy congestion in surrounding areas. In view of the disruption, Assam Police has issued a detailed traffic advisory, urging commuters to use alternative routes until the work is completed.

According to the advisory, construction work is currently underway on the GNB Road flyover, which will be connected to the Chandmari flyover. To ensure public safety and allow smooth progress of the project, all vehicular movement on the Chandmari flyover has been completely restricted from January 30, 2026, until the construction is completed.

Authorities have requested commuters to avoid the Chandmari flyover during this period and follow designated alternative routes to prevent traffic snarls and ensure safe travel.

Vehicles coming from the Zoo Road side have been advised to move via Apurba Sinha Path or Rajgarh Road. From Rajgarh Road, commuters can proceed through South Sarania Road, GS Road, Dr B Borooah Road and then access GNB Road.

For vehicles approaching from the Chandmari side, motorists have been asked to take the MRD Road towards Bamunimaidam. From MRD Road, they can also use routes via Hatigarh Chariali through Beltola Colony Road or the Noonmati–Mathgharia Road.

Special arrangements have been made for public transport and goods carriers. City buses and EV buses coming from Adabari via GNB Road and MRD Road will be diverted towards Patharquarry Round. Buses from the Ganeshguri side will be routed through Zoo Road, Tiniali, MT Road and Mathgharia before heading towards Adabari.

Share taxis (magic vehicles) operating from the Noonmati side will function in a shuttle mode during the construction period. These vehicles will reach up to the Chandmari police point, take a U-turn at MRD Road and return towards Noonmati.

To reduce congestion, all city buses have been strictly instructed to follow lane discipline, use only the left side of the road and avoid overtaking. Traffic police officials said the measures are aimed at minimising inconvenience to the public while ensuring safety.

The decision to restrict traffic was taken during a special Regional Transport Authority (RTA) meeting held on January 29, 2026, after consultations with all concerned stakeholders. Authorities have appealed to the public for patience and cooperation during the construction phase.

