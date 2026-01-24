Chandmari Flyover to Remain Partially Closed for 30 Days | Traffic Advisory Issued

Residents of Guwahati plying through the Chandmari area have been advised to avoid taking the existing Chandmari flyover route for the next 30 days, as construction works will begin to join it with the upcoming GNB flyover.

A traffic advisory on Saturday stressed that traffic movement on the flyover will be restricted “lane-wise on an alternate basis, with each lane remaining closed for 15 days, resulting in a total construction period of 30 days.”

Additionally, alternative routes have been earmarked for commuters:

For vehicles coming from the Zoo Road side:

Vehicles can proceed towards Rajgarh Road via Apurba Sinha Path or directly via Rajgarh Road.

From Rajgarh Road, commuters may take South Sarania Road through GS Road, Dr B Baruah Road and connect to GNB Road.

For vehicles coming from the Chandmari side:

Vehicles can proceed towards Bamunimaidam via the MRD Road.

From MRD Road, vehicles may proceed towards either Hatigarh Chariali via Railway Colony Road or take the Noonmati-Mathgharia route.

Instructions For City Buses

In addition, city buses have been strictly instructed to maintain lane discipline, operating only on the left-most lane and to refrain from overtaking, to minimise congestion at Chandmari.

The advisory also enforced a resolution taken in an RTA Board meeting in October last year, mandating left-most lane driving by city buses throughout their journey. Furthermore, “as per permit conditions applicable to diesel-fuelled city buses, left-side overtaking and overtaking of buses operating on the same route are strictly prohibited,” the traffic advisory added.

