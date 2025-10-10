Chandmari Flyover Closes for Three Nights Next Week | Date & Time

The Public Works (Roads) Department (PWRD), Government of Assam, has announced that the Chandmari Flyover in Guwahati will remain closed to traffic for three nights to facilitate essential bearing replacement work. According to an official notice issued by the Executive Engineer of the New Guwahati Territorial Road Division, the stretch from Guwahati Commerce College traffic point to Chandmari traffic point will be closed from 10 PM to 6 AM on October 13, 15, and 17, 2025.
During the closure, traffic will be diverted through alternative routes, including Rajgarh–Pub Sarania Road, MT Road–Bamunimaidan Railway Colony Road, Mathgaria–Noonmati Road, and Krishnagar–Milanpur Road. The department has requested commuters to cooperate during the maintenance period and plan their travel accordingly to avoid inconvenience.
The notification has been shared with the Chief Engineer (PWD Roads), District Commissioner of Kamrup (Metro), and the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic), Guwahati, among other officials, to ensure smooth coordination and traffic management. The PWRD emphasized that the repair work is vital for the structural safety and longevity of the Chandmari Flyover.