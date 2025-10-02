Guwahati: Traffic Restrictions Announced for Idol Immersion at Lachit Ghat

The Guwahati Police has issued a detailed traffic rules for vehicles carrying Durga idols for immersion at Lachit Ghat on Vijayadashami day. The routes have been divided according to different localities to ensure smooth movement and security.

Vehicles coming from Chandmari will be regulated at Guwahati Club and diverted via MC Road (Barowari)–FC Road–High Court East–MG Road to Lachit Ghat.

Vehicles from Tokobari, Paltan Bazar, Ulubari, Rehabari, Birubari, Satribari, Bishnupur, Athgaon, and Fatasil will move via Arya Nagar–A.K. Azad Road–Nepali Mandir–Godhuli Bazar–Vishal Point–Panbazar ROB (N.O. Bridge)–Pani Tanki–MG Road to Lachit Ghat.

Vehicles from Kumarpara and Lalmati will move through Bishnupur Road–Chapibul–Arya Nagar–A.K. Azad Road–Nepali Mandir–Godhuli Bazar–Vishal Point–Panbazar ROB–Pani Tanki–MG Road to Lachit Ghat.

Vehicles from Ulubari and South Sarania will move via GS Road–Apsara–Janata Point–Nepali Mandir–Godhuli Bazar–Vishal Point–Panbazar ROB–Pani Tanki–MG Road to Lachit Ghat.

Vehicles from Rajgarh, Bhangagarh, and Christianbasti will move via GS Road–Bhangagarh–Rajgarh Road–Commerce College Point–Chandmari–Guwahati Club–MC Road–FC Road–MG Road to Lachit Ghat.

Vehicles from Ganeshguri, Dispur, and Kahilipara will move via RG Baruah Road (Zoo Road)–GNB Road–Guwahati Club–MC Road–FC Road–MG Road to Lachit Ghat.

Vehicles from Panbazar will move via HB Road–Mahamaya Point–Pani Tanki–MG Road to Lachit Ghat.

Vehicles from Bharalumukh and Santipur will move via DG Road–Bharalumukh Point–AT Road–Panbazar ROB–Pani Tanki–MG Road to Lachit Ghat.

Vehicles carrying idols will not be allowed on BB Road from Ulubari to TC Point.

After immersion at Lachit Ghat, all idol-carrying vehicles must exit via MG Road–DG Road or AT Road.

Restrictions for General Traffic

During immersion hours, general vehicle movement will also be regulated. Vehicles coming from Chandmari towards Jalukbari will be allowed to enter through TC Point / GNB Road (District Library Point) / KLB Road (in front of Handique College) / HB Road (near Panbazar Police Point) / Machkhowa / Bharalumukh.

