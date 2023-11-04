Chandmari Murder: 3 More Transgender Individuals Picked up for Questioning in Guwahati

Three more transgender were detained today at Chandmari police station in Guwahati for questioning in connection to the alleged involvement in the death of a transgender, of late in the city.
The detainees were identified as Julie, Rani and Junu.
A team of Chandmari police under the aegis of Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ACP) Nandini Kakati picked up three transgender individuals from Ulubari locality in Guwahati.
It has come to the fore that the detainees were at large and had been changing their locations; nonetheless, the police were able to track them down and they were apprehended today.
Earlier, the Chandmari police had recovered the two-wheeler bearing registration number AS01 DJ 0139 used in the murder of the fake transgender individual Amdadul Islam. The two-wheeler was recovered near All India Radio Tower at the hill top of Bhangagarh locality.
Following the end of the police interrogation, the three transgender were allowed to leave.
Speaking to the media, one of the transgender said, “We are innocent, we are not involved in the murder case. We don’t even know Amdadul Islam. Moreover, we are original transgender (kinnars) not fake.”
Meanwhile, a search operation to nab the prime suspect is still on, informed the police sources.