Chandmari Murder: Accused Sent to Police Custody; Denies Involvement in Case

One accused who was arrested for alleged involvement in the death of a transgender in Guwahati's Chandmari has been sent to 2-day police custody, reports said on Wednesday.
The accused has been identified as Hamidul Islam, sources said.
It may be mentioned that the body of a transgender person named Amdadul Islam alias Priyanka was found under mysterious circumstances in Guwahati’s Chandmari locality on October 28 (Saturday).
In connection to this, Hamidul was arrested earlier today and produced before the court. Hamidul is a resident of Dhubri’s Bilasipara, reports said.
As per sources, a mobile phone belonging to Amdadul was seized from Hamidul's possession. He was reportedly arrested after the phone was recovered.
It has also been alleged that Hamidul was the lover of deceased Amdadul.
However, Hamidul denying his involvement in the murder case asserted that he had purchased the phone.
Meanwhile, Hamidul’s father arrived at the Chandmari Police Station earlier today. While speaking to media persons, he stated that the mobile seized from Hamidul’s possession was purchased about seven months ago.
He also asserted that Hamidul was a married man and he also had a 5-month old child.
He said, “Hamidul was working as daily-wage labourer in Guwahati. He used to come here and stay. He is married and also has a 5-month-old child. His daughter lives with us in Bilasipara. I don’t know who is Amdadul Islam. I don’t think my son is involved in his murder.”
On October 30, the Chandmari Police with the help of Jakhalabandha Police detained four suspects in connection to the case.