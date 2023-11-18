Chandmari Police Apprehends Notorious Fraudster for Duping People

The Chandmari Police apprehended a notorious fraudster from Arjyanagar locality, reports emerged on Saturday.
The fraudster has been identified as Bappa Dey, sources said.
According to reports, several cases were registered against wanted fraudster Bappa Dey at different police stations across Guwahati on alleged charges of duping people. Further, kidnapping charges have also been leveled against him.
FIRs against Dey have been lodged at Chandmari, Panbazar, Paltan Bazar police stations, reports said.
As per sources, Bappa Dey had looted a huge amount of money from several people in the pretext of proving flat. Right after his arrest, all the people who were victims of his trap came forward demanding their money which had been allegedly ‘stolen’ by him.