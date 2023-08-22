Chandmari Police Conducts Operation at Anurag Chaliha's Rented Place
Chandmari Police carried out an operation at the residence of deceased Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Kisan Morcha Secretary Indrani Tahbildar where Anurag Chaliha was staying as a tenant in Guwahati’s Bamunimaidam area on Tuesday.
The police took the prime suspect in the suicide case, Anurag Chaliha, along with them to the residence of the BJP leader to search for evidence in the case, sources informed.
During the raid, the police recovered evidence supporting cash-for-job scam and information about the candidates who gave money in exchange for government jobs.
It may be mentioned that Anurag Chaliha is the prime suspect in the suicide case BJP leader Indrani Tahbildar as she took the drastic step after her intimate photos with him was leaked.
Following the incident, Chaliha went into hiding and was apprehended on August 14 from Sivasagar’s Demow. He was then remanded in police custody for seven days.
Earlier today, pursuing different leads, the Chandmari Police has interrogated one BJP Assam unit's leader after the other in the matter. After interrogating Sanjiv Sharma and Kapil Talukdar, two executive-level members of the party on Monday, Chadmari Police called in another leader of the party.
As per reports, Mriganka Barman, another BJP leader from Assam had been sought by Chandmari Police for questioning in the death of Indrani Tahbildar.
Mriganka Barman is a former general secretary and the former president of the BJP state unit's Yuva Morcha.
Apart from him, police also sought the presence of BJP state executive member Pranab Jyoti Lahkar. He had also been told to appear before the probing team tomorrow.Pranab Jyoti Lahkar currently occupies the role of Vice-Chairman of Assam State Transport Corporation (ASTC).
