Indrani Tahbildar Death: Accused Anurag Chaliha Sent To 7 Days Police Custody

A case was registered against Anurag Chaliha, the prime accused in the death of Indrani Tahbildar, under relevant sections of the law and he was sent to police custody on Wednesday.
This comes after Anurag Chaliha's detention from Sivasagar's Demow on Monday, August 14, after which he was brought to Guwahati's Chandmari Police Station.
As per initial reports, Sections 120 (B) and 386 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) were imposed on him.
Moreover, the police were granted his custody for a duration of seven days. Meanwhile, the court also directed the accused to be present before it on August 23.
Earlier in the day, the husband of deceased Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Kisan Morcha Secretary Indrani Tahbildar said that he had no knowledge of any political pressure on his wife which may have led to her death.
This comes after the prime accused Anurag Chaliha on Tuesday revealed to the police during questioning that Indrani had been facing political pressure and intimidation from one Abhimanyu Das, accusing the latter to have leaked the intimate pictures that led to Indrani Tahbildar commmitting suicide.
Indrani Tahbildar's husband, Ritesh Tahbildar arrived at the Chandmari Police Station in Guwahati today. He told reporters that the Anurag Chaliha, who was seen in the objectionable photograph with Indrani Tahbildar which got leaked, was living on rent with his in-laws, Indrani's parents.
He said, "In the FIR I had named Anurag Chaliha. I don't know about the other people who he has named. It is up to the police to continue the investigation. I know there is political pressure at times, but she never told me anything about it."
Ritesh Tahbildar told reporters that it was their house help who had called at around 5.15 pm in the evening and informed him that Indrani had died by suicide.
"I am not involved in politics, hence, I have no idea about all these things," added Ritesh Tahbildar.
He informed that on the day Indrani Tahbildar died by suicide, he was out of town and in Kolkata for some work.