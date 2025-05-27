Chandmari Police Uncover Massive Haul of Stolen Goods; 2 Arrested

The Chandmari Police recovered a substantial quantity of stolen items after launching a late-night operation at a dump yard located near Swagat Hospital in Guwahati's Maligaon. Two persons have also been arrested in connection to the seizure.

According to information received, the seized materials include a large volume of brass and bronze utensils as well as numerous copper wires. The estimated value of the recovered items is believed to be several lakhs of rupees. Reportedly, the police sealed the entry points of the dump yard before carrying out the operation.

Meanwhile, during interrogation, the arrested individual, identified as Nur Alam, confessed to his involvement in a theft conspiracy. He admitted to having stored stolen items obtained from various thieves and revealed that he sold the articles at a scrapyard owned by Binod Rai, also known as Guddu Babu, located in Maligaon.

Based on his statement and subsequent leads provided by him, police recovered a significant quantity of stolen items from the said scrapyard. The recovered materials include:

Copper Articles: A total of 2,090 kilograms, comprising AC copper pipes, wires, bars, new copper coils, pipes, and bar plates.

Brass Items: Weighing a total of 332 kilograms.

Aluminium Items: Weighing 21 kilograms.

These were duly seized as per the seizure list under MR No. 138/25.

Additionally, a total of 100 gunny bags containing dismantled mechanical parts of vehicles—such as engines and chassis—were recovered. Each bag weighed approximately 50 kilograms, amounting to a total of 5,000 kilograms (50 quintals). These were seized under MR No. 139/25.

Further, 30 aluminium vessels (Dekshi/Gamla), aluminium water taps and connectors, weighing a total of 174.48 kilograms, and brass household utensils (including traditional items like kahor, kahi, and bati) weighing 56 kilograms, were seized in the operation.

All items were recovered from the possession of both the accused individuals and have been formally documented. The investigation is ongoing to uncover the broader network behind the theft and distribution of stolen goods.