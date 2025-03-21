Guwahati: Unidentified Body Recovered From Drain in Maligaon; Police Suspect Murder

The body of an unidentified man was recovered from a drain in Guwahati’s Maligaon area on Friday morning.

According to sources, the body was discovered near Maligaon Central Gotanagar Railway Co-Operative. Preliminary suspicions indicate that the man may have been murdered and dumped in the drain by miscreants.

Local police have reached the scene and initiated an investigation. As of now, the identity of the deceased remains unknown.

Further investigation is underway.

