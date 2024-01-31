Chandrapur Gang Rape Case: Prime Accused in Custody After 6 Days

The primary suspect in the gang rape of a 13-year-old girl in the Chandrapur neighborhood, which is located outside of the city, was ultimately taken into custody by the Guwahati police on Wednesday.
The development came after six days of the heinous crime that unfolded in the aforementioned locality.
Today, Sanjib Barman, the primary accused, who was fugitive, turned himself in to the Pragjyotishpur police.
The police also recovered one four wheeler vehicle bearing registration number AS-01-FG-3660 and one two wheeler vehicle bearing registration number AS-01-FQ-8476.
Previously, Pragjyotishpur police detained two of Sanjib Barman's accomplices, Dipankar Roy and Nilu Malo, who were also involved in the crime. They were arrested on January 24, brought before the court, and then remanded in police custody.
Preliminary reports claimed that three youths repeatedly raped the minor girl for four days.
According to the information received, the minor girl was seeking help on the streets when the youths picked her up and took her. Later they raped her repeatedly causing immense trauma to the girl.
After the matter came to light, Pragjyotishpur sprang to action and arrested two culprits, however, the prime accused managed to escape the scene.