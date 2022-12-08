Change In Leadership Likely As AASU Convenes Meeting In GU

The All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) on Thursday convened an important meeting at Gauhati University with a likely change in leadership on the agenda.
According to reports, there are chances that current president of the AASU will leave the post, prompting the urgent meeting.
The current president of AASU, Dipanka Kumar Nath is reportedly set to quit with a change in leadership now requisited.
Moreover, reports further mentioned that Utpal Sharma is in line to become the next president of the student.
The newly elected state executive committee of AASU took oath and assumed charge on November 30, 2020. The ceremony was held at Gauhati University.
It may be noted that 60 state executives took oath today by taking responsibilities for the student's body in a meeting on November 30, 2020. Dipanka Kumar Nath continued his role as President of AASU and Sankar Jyoti Baruah was elected as the new General Secretary after Lurinjyoti Gogoi quit the student's body.
"After assuming charges, the new central executive committee of the students' body will hold its central executive meeting soon. Besides making Samujjal Bhattacharya's decision known, the meeting will discuss issues concerning the State that were raised during the Duliajan general conference," newly-elected general secretary of AASU Sankar Jyoti Baruah had said.
Additionally, members of Nikhil Bishnupriya Manipuri Students Union also took part in the event.
Meanwhile, AASU adviser in Chief Samujjal Kumar Bhattacharya had decided to remain in the student body after cancelling his retirement plan.
"Following the request of the delegates at Duliajan conference, distinguished personalities of the State as well as various regional organizations, I have expressed my consent to work as the chief advisor of AASU," Chief adviser Samujjal Kumar Bhattacharya said while speaking to the media.