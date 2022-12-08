Change In Leadership Likely As AASU Convenes Meeting In GU

The All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) on Thursday convened an important meeting at Gauhati University with a likely change in leadership on the agenda.

According to reports, there are chances that current president of the AASU will leave the post, prompting the urgent meeting.

The current president of AASU, Dipanka Kumar Nath is reportedly set to quit with a change in leadership now requisited.

Moreover, reports further mentioned that Utpal Sharma is in line to become the next president of the student.

The newly elected state executive committee of AASU took oath and assumed charge on November 30, 2020. The ceremony was held at Gauhati University.

It may be noted that 60 state executives took oath today by taking responsibilities for the student's body in a meeting on November 30, 2020. Dipanka Kumar Nath continued his role as President of AASU and Sankar Jyoti Baruah was elected as the new General Secretary after Lurinjyoti Gogoi quit the student's body.