Himachal Pradesh Assembly Polls: BJP Wins 1 Seat, Congress Leads In 38

Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Rakesh Kumar won the Himachal Pradesh assembly election from the Sundernagar constituency on Thursday, the Election Commission of India (ECI) said.

According to the ECI, BJP's Rakesh Kumar won the seat with a total of 29432 votes. However, Congress Sohan Lal managed to gain 21307 votes while the independent candidate Abhishek Thakur could record 14704 votes by the time the counting of the votes in the constituency ended.

As per the latest trends by the ECI, the BJP is currently leading in 26 seats after registering victory in one of the 68 assembly seats in Himachal Pradesh. However, the competition still seems tough as Congress continues to lead in 38 seats.

Three assembly seats in Himachal Pradesh continue to be led by independent candidates.

BJP's rebel Hiteshwar Singh who was earlier leading the Himachal assembly election as an independent candidate from Banjar is now trailing as Congress' Khimi Ram total votes so far were counted as 13273, followed by BJP's Surender Shourie's 12261 votes.

However, another BJP rebel candidate Hoshyar Singh from Dehra continues to lead the contest with 16390, followed by Congress candidate Dr Rajesh Sharma at 9381 and Ramesh Chand of BJP at 8198.

Meanwhile, the BJP rebel KL Thakur is also leading in Nalagarh with 21715 votes.

As per the ECI, another Independent candidate from Hamirpur, Ashish Sharma is also leading in the Assembly constituency. "I'm awaiting the final results, and will take any decision (on extending support to another party) after the results are out", he said.

The Chief Minister of the state, Jai Ram Thakur is currently leading in Seraj 37227 votes while the Congress' Chet Ram votes are still in four-digits as he gained 9755 votes so far.