Chaos in Silpukhuri as Car Stuck In Drain Meant for Water Pipeline Installation

Amid the water pipe burst incidents, a vehicle got stuck in a drain dug for installing water pipelines in Guwahati’s Silpukhuri area on Tuesday afternoon.
Sources informed that vehicle was stuck in the drain for several hours until it was rescued by the police.
Fortunately, no injuries were reported in the incident.
One of the concerned citizens raised concern and said, “What to say about the government and the authorities? There is no proper discipline, barricades, safety measures taken for the welfare of the people. The government should take our safety as utmost importance.”
It may be mentioned that the digging of potholes in the city for installing water pipelines in the name of development have created a menace for the residents.
The commuters find it difficult to travel in the city as half of the roads are blocked due to the installation of pipelines and after the completion of installing it, the road restoration works remain incomplete.
As a result of incomplete road restoration works, one student was killed while she was on her way to school with her elder sister on a scooter when it hit a pothole in Ganeshguri area.
Several potholes in the Guwahati Club area and other parts of the city are still seen with incomplete road restoration works.
Despite several concerns raised by the citizens and on media channels, the authorities have still not acted on it rather than only taking action after something serious takes place.