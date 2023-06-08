Ganeshguri Hit-and-Run: Driver Arrested; School Bus Seized

Basistha police seized the school bus that was involved in a hit-and-run case in Guwahati’s Ganeshguri area that claimed the life of a school girl on Thursday morning.
The school bus bearing registration number ‘AS-01-PC-7411’ belongs to Royal Global School located in Lokhra.
The driver of the bus, identified as Bipul Boro, has been taken into custody, police informed.
The handyman of the bus has also been detained in connection to the incident.
The incident took place when the girl was on her way towards her school with her elder sister. Sources said that a speeding school bus collided with the scooter they were riding in, before fleeing from the spot.
While the minor girl was killed on the spot, her sister sustained serious injuries and was admitted to a hospital for medical treatment.
The deceased student has been identified as one Priya Kumari, a class 11 student of Little Flower School in city's Hatigaon area.
The mishap occurred in front of Rajdhani Masjid in Ganeshguri.