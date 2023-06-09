Chaos Reigns at IGI Airport After SpiceJet Reschedules Delhi-Guwahati Flight Twice

In case of a delay of over 24 hours, the passenger should be offered free hotel accommodation.

Customers should also be offered a free stay if a flight departs between 8 pm and 3 am and is delayed for over six hours.

Airlines also need to offer meals and refreshments to passengers in case of delays beyond a certain period, depending on the 'block time' of each flight. Block time is the time between the departure of a flight from the gates and arrival at the destination gates.