Dibrugarh-bound IndiGo flight with Union Minister Rameshwar Teli on board made an emergency landing at LGBI Airport.
IndiGo Flight Returns to Guwahati Airport Mins After Takeoff
A Dibrugarh-bound IndiGo flight with Union Minister Rameshwar Teli on board made an emergency landing at Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International (LGBI) Airport in Guwahati’s Borjhar on Sunday morning after it developed a technical glitch.

Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Rameshwar Teli, Duliajan MLA Terash Gowalla and Dibrugarh MLA Prashanta Phukan were among the passengers on board flight, 6E-2652, when it made the emergency landing at LGBI airport 12 minutes after takeoff.

Meanwhile, a team from the technical branch is trying to identify the issue and fix it.

MLA Gowalla said, “IndiGo flight 6E2652 made an emergency landing at GNB International Airport after a technical glitch was reported in the plane. It was on way to Mohonbari (Dibrugarh) Airport today. I myself was on the flight with MoS Rameshwar Teli, MLA Prashanta Phukan. We are all safe now by the grace of God.”

IndiGo Flight Makes Emergency Landing In Karachi After Passenger Dies Mid-Flight
Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport
Rameshwar Teli

