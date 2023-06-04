IndiGo Flight Returns to Guwahati Airport Mins After Takeoff

A Dibrugarh-bound IndiGo flight with Union Minister Rameshwar Teli on board made an emergency landing at Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International (LGBI) Airport in Guwahati’s Borjhar on Sunday morning after it developed a technical glitch.
Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Rameshwar Teli, Duliajan MLA Terash Gowalla and Dibrugarh MLA Prashanta Phukan were among the passengers on board flight, 6E-2652, when it made the emergency landing at LGBI airport 12 minutes after takeoff.
Meanwhile, a team from the technical branch is trying to identify the issue and fix it.
MLA Gowalla said, “IndiGo flight 6E2652 made an emergency landing at GNB International Airport after a technical glitch was reported in the plane. It was on way to Mohonbari (Dibrugarh) Airport today. I myself was on the flight with MoS Rameshwar Teli, MLA Prashanta Phukan. We are all safe now by the grace of God.”