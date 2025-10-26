Charanamrit Musical Evening Celebrates Birth Centenary of Sri Sathya Sai Baba in Guwahati

A devotional and culturally vibrant evening marked the celebration of the Birth Centenary of Sri Sathya Sai Baba in Guwahati on Sunday. Sangeet Satra and Lihaaz jointly presented “Charanamrit – A Musical Function” at the PWD Convention and Training Centre in Dispur, bringing together musicians, classical artistes, cultural mentors and spiritual organisations.

The programme began with the lighting of the ceremonial lamp by Manash Barooah, Convener of Charanamrit, along with Ranjumani Saikia of Sangeet Satra, Satyen Sarma, Zone President of Sathya Sai Seva Organisation (SSSSO) Northeast, Col Arun Sarma (Retd), Trustee of Sathya Sai Trust Assam, Dr Gokul Chandra Das, State President of SSSSO Assam and Northeast, and Dilip Dutta, Trustee of Sathya Sai Trust Assam.

In an emotional tribute, the event remembered legendary Assamese singer Zubeen Garg. A lamp was lit in his memory by young artiste Arnab Jyoti Malakar, followed by floral tributes from members of SSSSO, the Sathya Sai Trust, artistes and invited guests.

Cultural Performances Rooted in Tradition

The evening opened with a devotional chorus composed by Sushil Sengupta and presented by members of the SSSSO Guwahati Mahila Unit. This was followed by soulful bhajans rendered by Joba Chakraborty.

Renowned music institution Sangeet Satra, led by Sangeet Natak Akademi Awardee Guru Ranjumani Saikia, presented a wide range of classical and folk performances reflecting Assam’s cultural depth. These included:

Khol Badan led by Arnab Jyoti Malakar

Sattriya dance pieces : Bahar Nritya, Krishna Nritya and Abhinaya based on Bandana and Borgeet

Bhortal Nritya showcasing rhythmic discipline

Golaparia folk dance performed by child artistes

Dance pieces inspired by songs of Bishnu Prasad Rabha and Bharat Ratna Bhupen Hazarika

A tribute dance on Zubeen Garg’s “Mayabini”

Guest performer and noted sarod player Tarun Kalita captivated the audience with a powerful instrumental recital.

Lihaaz Celebrates Musical Diversity

Artistes from Lihaaz, many of whom come from multilingual backgrounds, embraced Assamese culture through their performances. They opened with a tribute to Zubeen Garg by presenting “Mayabini”. Young learners trained by guru Sarbani Das Gupta performed devotional songs such as Tujhe Humko Dil Ko Lagaya, Asta Harana and Hari Hari Hari Sumiron Karo.

Senior artistes presented classical compositions including Prabhu Ke Naam Jap Le Manwa, Ab Kaise Chhoote, Priya Bin and Hamare Pranam. The segment concluded with Raag Bairagi presented by Sarbani Das Gupta, accompanied on tabla by Dibyojyoti Changmai.

Dignitaries and Felicitations

Among the attendees was Rahul Chandra Das, ACS, Director of Cultural Affairs, Government of Assam, who appreciated the initiative for blending devotion with rich cultural expression. All performing gurus and mentors were honoured for their contributions.

Manash Barooah, Ranjumani Saikia and Sarbani Das Gupta expressed gratitude to Sathya Sai Baba and thanked the Sathya Sai Seva Organisation and Sathya Sai Trust Assam and Northeast for their support toward the event.

The programme concluded with Mangala Aarati, bringing the evening to a devotional close.

