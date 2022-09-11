Charges Against Victor Das Not Without Reason: DCP Diganta Choudhury

Addressing the controversy that panned out following explosive allegations of corruption in the recruitment process by Victor Das, the deputy commissioner of police (DCP), central, Diganta Choudhury on Sunday said that the charges against him make complete sense.

Victor Das, a citizen of Guwahati had alleged that there were glaring discrepancies in the state government recruitment processes via a tweet on Friday. He was soon taken into custody on charges of spreading false rumours.

In that regard, DCP Choudhury said that there were no facts to support the allegations. “We are keeping him for further interrogation. The bike number that he had provide turned out to be false,” he said.

Meanwhile, a student of Das, who runs a coaching institute in the city, had also been summoned by the police for questioning earlier today.