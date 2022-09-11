Charges Against Victor Das Not Without Reason: DCP Diganta Choudhury

Addressing the controversy that panned out following explosive allegations of corruption in the recruitment process by Victor Das, the deputy commissioner of police (DCP), central, Diganta Choudhury on Sunday said that the charges against him make complete sense.
Victor Das, a citizen of Guwahati had alleged that there were glaring discrepancies in the state government recruitment processes via a tweet on Friday. He was soon taken into custody on charges of spreading false rumours.
In that regard, DCP Choudhury said that there were no facts to support the allegations. “We are keeping him for further interrogation. The bike number that he had provide turned out to be false,” he said.
Meanwhile, a student of Das, who runs a coaching institute in the city, had also been summoned by the police for questioning earlier today.
The student, Amlanjyoti Dutta, through media had alleged that few middlemen had asked a sum amount of Rs. 7 lakhs in the name handing out jobs of the recently held Assam Direct Recruitment Examination.
DCP Choudhury said, “The police are now looking into the number provided by Amlanjyoti.”
“The charges pressed by the police against Victor are not without a reason. Charges under section 153 (A) is framed against culprits who make provocative statements,” the top cop added.
The Guwahati Police DCP further mentioned that Victor’s statements had the capacity to incite the masses who had appeared for the exams.
Moreover, another four students of the detained Victor Das, apart from Amlanjyoti Dutta were brought into the Pan Bazar police station in Guwahati.
Police informed that they have been brought for questioning in connection with the matter.