ED Recovers Over Rs 17 Crores from Residence of Kolkata Businessman

Officials of the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) recovered Rs 17 crores from the residence of the Kolkata businessman Aamir Khan.

The ED carried out search operations under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002 on Saturday at six premises in Kolkata, in respect to an investigation relating to the mobile gaming application.

The central agency found 10 trunks on the spot. However, the cash was found in five trunks at Khan's residence. It took over 16 hours and eight counting machines for the officials of the probe agency to count the heap of cash that was recovered from his residence.

According to the ED, Aamir Khan launched a mobile gaming application namely E-Nuggets, which was designed for the purpose of defrauding the public. During the initial period, the users were rewarded with commission and the balance in the wallet could be withdrawn hassle-free. This provided initial confidence among users, and they started investing bigger amounts for a greater percentage of commission and a greater number of purchase orders.

However, Aamir Khan is currently on the run and has gone untraceable.

The probing agency started the search on Saturday morning and the counting of cash continued till late at night. The ED search team was accompanied by Bank officials and central forces.