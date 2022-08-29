Chatribari Murder Case: Prime Accused Arrested from Delhi

The prime accused of the Chatribari murder case in Assam’s Guwahati has been apprehended by the police on Monday.

The Guwahati Police along with the joint efforts of the Bihar Police arrested the accused from Delhi.

The accused has been identified as W Yadav.

Earlier, Guwahati Police arrested another accused named Pankaj Kumar in connection to the murder case. Upon interrogation, Kumar revealed that the entire incident was planned by W Yadav who was reportedly hiding in Nepal.

Notably, on February 21, a Guwahati based businessman Avdesh Yadav was shot dead by bike-borne miscreants near his residence.

Though he was shifted to the hospital, he was declared dead by the doctors.